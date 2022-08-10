Ninth Day Novena Before Feast of St Lawrence Held at Bondel Church

Mangaluru: The theme of the 9th day of Novena was “honor and respect for each other is the source of unity of the family”.

Rev Fr James D’Souza, Vicar Var of City Deanery, was the main celebrant for the mass at 10.30 am. Rev Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev Fr Peter Gonsalves, and Rev Fr Theo Pinto concelebrated the mass.

Calling on the devotees of St Lawrence, Rev Fr James D’Souza said “Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, ‘You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.’ Our family tree, like branches, may grow in many different directions, but our roots remain firmly in the ground and will keep us together forever. The Holy Family is a model, inspiration, and guide, knowing that Jesus, Mary, and Joseph experienced the joys and happiness of being together as a family. The Holy Family is an example of serenity rooted in deep faith, courage, and wisdom to trust in God. These three gifts are much needed in our families as we need honoring and respecting each other is the source of unity of the family.”

The choir for the mass was from Derebail Parish under the leadership of Ms. Sheela.

The celebrant for the 5.30 pm mass was Rev Fr Daniel Veigas, Episcopal Vicar for the Religious, Ashok Nagar. Rev Fr Lancy D’Souza and Rev Fr Melwin Pinto concelebrated the mass. The choir was from Paldane Parish. Special prayers were offered for all donors

Like this: Like Loading...