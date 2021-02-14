Spread the love



















Ninth Day Novena in Preparation for Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: The ninth day of the Novena in preparation for the feast of Relic of St Anthony was held at St Anthony’s Ashram, Jeppu.

Fr Stany Pinto, the Asst Director of St Joseph Workshop, Jeppu, offered the Holy Mass.

The Mass was offered for the intention of the unemployed. There are millions who are jobless in spite of having being educated. In addition to that during the last one year due to the collapse of the economy, many people have lost jobs, and this has added difficulties and burdens to the families. Fr Stany said, “May the powerful intercession of St Anthony bring hope to the families who are undergoing hardship”.

Fr Onil D’Souza, the Director of the Ashram, conducted the Novena. The Ursuline Sisters from Bejai helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.