Ninth Standard Student Ends Life by Hanging at Bannanje

Udupi: In a shocking incident a 15-year-old girl ended her life by hanging herself in her house on Thursday December 09.

The deceased has been identified as Deepa (15) a native of Bagalkot district. Presently residing at Bannanje, Udupi. She was studying in ninth standard in the city school.

Deepa’s family was staying in a rented house in Bannanje for many years. Deepa was said to be suffering from depression due to health issues and was under treatment for many years.

Deepa ended her life on Thursday evening at her house by hanging herself.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police station.