NIPM Mangalore Chapter holds Symposium on Labour Codes

Mangaluru: National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Mangalore Chapter organized a symposium on Labour Codes – an Overview on 26th February 2022 at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangalore. Mr Johnson K G, Deputy Secretary, Karnataka Building & other Construction Workers Welfare Board and Special Officer, SEZ(Karnataka) was the resource person.

Mr Johnson spoke on various key provisions under the 4 Labour codes and said that the Labour codes introduced by the government over the past year are significant steps towards the much-needed labour reforms in the country. To simplify the existing structure, the Government has introduced 4 labour codes, which subsumes 29 existing labour laws, with an intent to amalgamate, simplify and rationalize the relevant provisions of the subsumed laws.

The Heads and HR professionals from various industries and corporate in and around Mangalore, the Senior official from Dept. of Labour, Govt. of Karnataka, Academicians, members of NIPM, KCCI, MMA, CII and KSIA attended the program.