Nirani bats for more Taiwanese investments in K’taka



Bengaluru: Inviting the Taiwanese companies to make more investments in Karnataka, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday promised to extend all the support and cooperation from the government. The Minister offered support during a meeting with the high-level Taiwanese delegation here.

A high-level Taiwanese delegation, headed by Baushaun Ger, Head Representative, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC), New Delhi and Ben Wang, Director General, TECC South – Chennai along with their staff met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani here and held talks on investment opportunities. The delegation is on a two-day visit to the state.

Offering the government’s full support and cooperation, Minister Nirani has informed the visiting delegation that Karnataka is an ideal destination to make investments.

“Karnataka and Taiwan share many similarities as both focus on major industries like ESDM, Electric Vehicles, Auto & Auto Components, Healthcare, Engineering & Machine tools and Innovation. Karnataka is also home to major Taiwanese companies including $30 billion Wistron Corporation, Mediatek, Delta Electronics and D-Link. So our state is the ideal destination to make investments,” Nirani said.

The Taiwan-based Century Development Corporation (CDC) which develops industrial parks has finalised a master plan and started developing an industrial park in Bengaluru. The company has acquired 70 acres land from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) near Aerospace Park at Devanahalli, where it will be accommodating 100 companies from Taiwan.

TEMICO Motors India Pvt Ltd, has already started factory construction work in the park. CDC is established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan and private companies including the TECO Group, the Shinkong Group, the Taishin Group, BES, RSEA, the Fubon Group, and Ascendas. CDC was founded in 1993 and based in Taipei.

The minister informed the visiting delegation about the state government’s various initiatives and policies aimed at promoting industries.

“Karnataka has taken many initiatives to enhance its stature as one of the leading high tech industrialised states in the country. We have implemented a New Industrial policy for the period 2020-25. Our policies are aimed at ensuring balanced, sustainable and inclusive industrial development throughout the state. The relaxed labour laws, amended Karnataka Land Reforms Act, Karnataka Facilitation Act, Affidavit Based Clearance and Enhanced Ease of Doing Business greatly help investors and allow them to obtain hassle-free approvals and start operations,” Nirani added.

Baushaun Ger expressed gratitude to the Karnataka government for the hospitality extended to the Taiwanese enterprises based in Bengaluru. Sai Sudha, Regional Lead, Invest India forum, Aju Antony, Taiwan Desk Lead, Invest India and senior state government officials were present.