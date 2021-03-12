Spread the love



















Nirmala Hospital-Ullal organizes Health Awareness Session jointly with FMCON

Nirmala Hospital-Ullal organizes Health Awareness Session jointly with Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON) -Dept of OBG Nursing, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: A health awareness session was organized in the Nirmala hospital Ullal along with the department of OBG Nursing, Father Muller College of Nursing on 11 March 2021 at 10 am. The programme started with a prayer song, sung by PBBSc Nursing students.

Dr Sr Lenita-the Medical Officer and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist welcomed the gathering. Sr Emma-the Superior and Administrator, highlighted the health issues faced by the women and congratulated all the women for their contributions to the family and society. Mrs Reena Wilma Frank delivered a talk on nutrition during adolescents and pregnancy. Mrs Pramila D’Souza highlighted preventive tips for reproductive cancers. Games were conducted in between the sessions and prizes were distributed to the winners. The beneficiaries of the programme were adolescent girls and mothers.

The entire staff, faculty of the Nirmala hospital witnessed the event. The programme ended with a vote of thanks. The department of OBG Nursing, Father Muller College of Nursing students actively participated in the programme.