Nishad Party gives ultimatum to BJP



Lucknow: Barely 10 days after he was sworn in as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad, Nishad Party President, Sanjay Nishad has said that if the BJP did not fulfil its promises, it could have an adverse impact on the alliance.

“Unless the BJP clarifies its position on reservation, the Nishad community will not vote for the party. It is the responsibility of the BJP to fulfil the promises it had made to the community,” he said.

He also announced that the Nishad Party would stage a demonstration in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in protest against the delay on the reservation issue.

The party has been demanding granting of the Scheduled Caste (SC) status to Nishads and fixing of reservation quota in the state government jobs.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh has already lost one ally, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), that has now joined hands with the Samajwadi Party.

