Nishank launches i-Skill Junior programme on ‘Youth Day’



New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday launched the i-Skill Junior programme to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, which is also celebrated as “Youth Day”.

Designed by iNurture Education Solutions, Bengaluru, the programme will help the Indian youth to keep up with the future trends.

Nishank said, “India is a country of youth and Swami Vivekananda has always inspired the youth to move forward. Such experiments and programs in the field of education will give a new direction to the youth and establish India as a country which he dreamt of. Similarly, the National Education Policy, 2020 has presented a very progressive approach to education in our country and has opened up many opportunities.”

“The i-Skill Junior programme is an innovative model of learning which will make the students future-ready. Such programmes are designed with an objective of giving students a learning experience which enhances their ability, encourages them to acquire 21st century skills and take smart decisions,” he added.

Remembering Swami Vivekanad, the Union Minster extended his wishes to the youth of the country.

Sujay Nair, President of iNurture Education Solutions, said, “The programme has been derived on the mode of learning through research, adaptation and own experience, providing students with new engaging experiences and opportunities.”

The programme will provided free of cost to the students across the country so that youth can get benefit out of it.