Nishel D’Souza Wins Gold and Silver at Athletic Meet in Calicut
Mangaluru: Nishel Delphina D’Souza from the city has won Gold Medal in Hammer Throw and Silver Medal in Shotput in the 32nd South Zone National Junior Athletic Championship, 2021 held at Calicut, Kerala recently.
She had earlier won Silver Medals in Hammer Throw and Shotput in the Karnataka State Junior Athletic Meet held at Moodbidri.
She is the daughter of Noel and Saritha D’Souza of Bejai and a student of St Aloysius PU College. She is coached by Mr Premnath Shetty.
Congrats keep it up ,may almighty help you shine more & more with medals
Congrats dear god bless you
Congratulations to you dear Nishel. Wishing you all the best in your future events.
Congratulations Nishel! You make us all proud. May your passion, dedication and hard work lead you to greater victories!