Nishel D’Souza Wins Gold and Silver at Athletic Meet in Calicut

Mangaluru: Nishel Delphina D’Souza from the city has won Gold Medal in Hammer Throw and Silver Medal in Shotput in the 32nd South Zone National Junior Athletic Championship, 2021 held at Calicut, Kerala recently.

She had earlier won Silver Medals in Hammer Throw and Shotput in the Karnataka State Junior Athletic Meet held at Moodbidri.

She is the daughter of Noel and Saritha D’Souza of Bejai and a student of St Aloysius PU College. She is coached by Mr Premnath Shetty.