Spread the love



















Nitish Kumar ‘PM material’, says JD-U legislator



Patna: A JD-U lawmaker on Tuesday said Nitish Kumar was “PM material”, whose “real chair” is not that of the Bihar Chief Minister but in Delhi.

“We believe that the RJD and Congress in Bihar will split in near future. In this case, the rebel leaders will join the JD-U and not the BJP. It gives more strength to our party and we will challenge the BJP. Our leader Nitish Kumar will then claim the post of Prime Minister,” MLA Gopal Mandal said.

The remarks of Mandal, who is known for his controversial statements, came as Nitish Kumar began a three day visit to national capital, which was described as “private” but stirred up speculation of the Union Cabinet’s expansion with the JD-U joining the government.

Mandal also attacked Chirag Paswan amid the current LJP crisis, and demanded authorities initiate an inquiry into his wealth.

“We are completely sure about irregularities being found in his wealth once the financial inquiries start against him,” he claimed.

Like this: Like Loading...