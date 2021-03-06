Spread the love



















Nitish Kumar requests media to forgive Sahani



Patna: Facing criticism over the controversy surrounding Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Mukesh Sahani, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday requested the media to forgive him, saying that Sahani became a minister for the first time and will not repeat the mistake again in future.

The controversy erupted after special privilege was accorded to Mukesh Sahani’s brother Santosh Sahani, who went to attend a state government event in Vaishali district on Thursday and gave vehicles to some people belonging to the SC/ST and Mallah communities.

The event was organised by the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department in Vaishali where Mukesh Sahani was the chief guest. But instead of attending the event, he sent his brother Santosh Sahani there as the chief guest with the local administration giving the latter VIP treatment.

The issue was raised by the RJD leaders in both the Houses of the Vidhan Sabha, who demanded Mukesh Sahani’s resignation.

While interacting with the media on the sidelines of an event at the TPS College in Patna on Saturday, Nitish Kumar said: “I forgave him yesterday after he accepted his mistake and I appeal to the media to do the same. He has become a minister for the first time and didn’t realise the implications of such a mistake. (Mukesh) Sahani will not repeat the mistake again.”