Nitish Kumar to start ‘CM Samwad’ in April or May



Patna: The Chief Minister’s Office in Bihar has started the preparations for ‘CM Samwad’ which is expected to start from April of May.

Through ‘CM Samwad’ Nitish Kumar will address the grievances of common people. The format of ‘CM Samwad’ is based on the line of his earlier initiative ‘Janata Darbar’. The only difference between ‘CM Samwad’ and ‘Janata Darbar’ is that the former will be organised at the secretariat while the later was organised at his official residence.

It is expected that the Chief Minister will interact with the people, address their issues and solve them on the spot by giving the required directions to the concerned officials.

Nitish Kumar, through ‘CM Samwad’, wants to establish direct contact with the people to send positive signals across all sections of the society.

The ‘CM Samwad’ will be organised every Monday where officials of all the departments will also be present.