Nitish recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership quality

Hailing former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s leadership quality, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he still remembers cordial relationship he shared with the late leader and BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.



Sharing an instance, Nitish told mediapersons, “When I was the union railway minister, a train accident in West Bengal had claimed more than 100 lives. I was under immense pain and decided to resign from the post. When I tendered my resignation to Atal Ji, he refused to accept it. He accepted it only after repeated requests.”

“I was again appointed as union railway minister and made good policies. Due to those policies, the number of train accidents in the country has reduced now. Today, they are not remembering the work done during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. We had done so many good things but they (Leaders of Narendra Modi government) are not remembering it. They are claiming that all work is happening during the present government at the Centre,” Kumar said.

“During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, there was no division on the basis of religion. Everyone used to coordinate with each other. Even the opposition was not targetted with central agencies,” he said.

“Now, the leaders of BJP are badmouthing me. They are ignorant of the fact that I had worked with Atal Ji and I had a very sweet relationship with him,” Kumar said.

