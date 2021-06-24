Spread the love



















Nitish ridiculed for visiting Delhi for treatment



Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya and son Tej Pratap have taken a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for visiting Delhi for eye treatment, saying his trip to the national capital highlights the condition of the state’s health infrastructure.

“Nitish Kumar left Bihar and went to Delhi for the treatment of his eyes. He is highlighting his own failure on the collapsed health infrastructure of Bihar,” Acharya tweeted.

Acharya was very critical of the Nitish Kumar government during the second wave of Covid-19 in Bihar, slamming the latter over the state’s health and medical infrastructure, and the loss of lives.

“The situation of Bihar health system is as such that CM Nitish Kumar is ruling the state for 16 years and he went to Delhi only for his eye checkup,” Acharya’s brother and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap said in his tweet.

“Nitish Kumar is the chief minister of Bihar for the last 16 years but he doesn’t have faith in the state health infrastructure and the treatment of doctors,” he said.

Nitish is on a three-day visit to Delhi for eye treatment. He underwent a checkup on Wednesday and is likely to undergo an operation on Thursday.

