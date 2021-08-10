Spread the love



















Nitish unhappy over JD-U poster war but avoids blame



Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not pleased with the poster war in his Janata Dal-United but has not blamed anyone for it.

After his Janata Darbar, he said: “Some people have inclination to prepare posters or hoardings. It may be possible that such an error had happened during printing.”

“There is no dispute in the party. I was the one who advocated R.C.P. Singh for the post of national President of the party after the Assembly election 2020. After he became Union Minister, we have given the post to Lalan Singh,” he said.

Sources have, however, said that Nitish Kumar is not pleased with the approach of R.C.P. Singh.

The entire controversy started on Sunday when JD-U state youth wing President Abhay Kushwaha placed posters of R.C.P. Singh along with Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the party at the party office in Patna. In that poster, the pictures of Lalan Singh and Parliamentary Board Chairman Upendra Kushwaha were missing. After that incident, Abahy Kushwaha said that it was a printing error and his supporters placed it without his approval.

R.C.P. Singh is coming to Patna on August 16 and his loyalists in the party are trying to give him a grand welcome, seeking to match the enthusiastic response Lalan Singh got on August 6 when he returned from Delhi after being elected as party’s national President.

