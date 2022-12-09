NITK’s ChargeSwap sweeps awards at Asia’s Largest Ethereum Hackathon

Mangaluru: A team of five students, comprising Ashish Bharath, Asim Jawahir, Abhiraj Mengade, and Parth Mittal from NITK Suratkhal and Rahul Pujari from IIIT-D, were selected to attend ETHIndia’22 as one of 2000 selected hackers among 20K+ from 69 countries, which was held during December 2nd–4th, 2022, in Bengaluru. ETHIndia is Asia’s biggest Ethereum hackathon. Speakers and sponsors from all over the world come to promote and celebrate the blockchain ecosystem.

The team built ChargeSwap, a first-of-its-kind EV battery-swapping technology powered by the blockchain and IoT. ChargeSwap aims to decentralise the battery-swapping ecosystem to offer immutability of data, enable the programmable transfer of funds, and remove the possibility of misrepresentation to increase the price or lower the usage cost.

The students emerged as the top 12 winners after competing with 459 teams and building for 36 hours. They also won the award for the “Best New Module” using the Biconomy SDK and one of Polygon’s best public goods. They would be awarded a total prize of $6500. Additionally, they were approached by multiple organisations to carry forward their idea.

Founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal, and co-founder of ETHGlobal Kartik Talwar, were also present.