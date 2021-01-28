Spread the love



















Nitte Health Care Innovation Hackathon–2021 launched

Mangaluru: Nitte Health Care Innovation Hackathon scheduled on March 25, 26 and 27, 2021, organized in association with AIC Nitte Incubation Centre and Institute Innovation Council (IIC) of Nitte (Deemed to be University) was inaugurated here on Wednesday, January 27.

Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University), launched the event.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Dr Satheesh said that Hackathons are organized basically to bring together the best minds to harness the creativity and expertise in a particular field. Ministry of Education of Government of India is encouraging institutions to organize Hackathons to build a tunnel for Smart India Campaign. This platform will bring out crowdsource solutions to improve the quality of life of our citizens.

‘Students can bring out innovative solutions to India’s daunting problems by their out of the box thinking’, he added.

‘Nitte Health Care Innovation Hackathon is concentrating on solutions for medical problems, particularly medical devices. AIC Nitte Incubation Centre and Institution Innovation Council (IIC) are supporting entrepreneurship ideas in this area. IIC is organizing several activities pertaining to innovation, entrepreneurship and creating an ecosystem with the participation of staff, faculty and students of the university’, he mentioned.

‘Justice K.S.Hegde Charitable Hospital, the flagship institute of Nitte (Deemed to be University), which is a teaching institution as well, with all broad speciality and super speciality departments is catering to the needs of more than 4 lakh patients every year. Nitte (Deemed to be University) is also running 21 rural health centres in 4 districts and treating more than 2 lakh patients in different villages on subsidized costs’, he explained.

‘The theme of the Hackathon, ‘Solving the most impactful problems in healthcare’ is also the most relevant and appropriate. Issues like emergency and critical care, paediatrics, gynaecology, infertility, cardio and neuromuscular disorders are needed to be given more care. Doctors involved in these areas are continuously conducting research activities to solve many problems. Solutions to these problems require a multidisciplinary approach. Nitte Institute of Technology is also supporting in this area. This Hackathon will concentrate on these issues’, he said.

Dr A P Achar, Chief Executive Officer of Atal Incubation Center (AIC) Nitte Incubation Center, said, ‘we are expecting more than hundred engineers and doctors from all over the country. A committee will shortlist 20 teams consisting of more than 120 bright minds will come to the Nitte village, in Udupi District. We will give them all support. We are expecting at least 10 startups to come with this event. The registration process is also open’, he explained.

Director, Technical Research, President of IIC, Nitte (DU), Prof. Srinikethan gave introductory remarks.

The venue of this Hackathon is Nitte Institute of Technology Campus located at Nitte village Karkala in Udupi district.