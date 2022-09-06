Niveus Mangalore Marathon announces Charity Partner & Zero Waste Partner

Niveus Mangalore Marathon (NMM) 2022 announces Chetana Child Development Centre, Mangaluru as Charity Partner & TIP sessions as Zero Waste Partner.

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Abhilash Dominic (Race Director , NMM) said, ” Mangaluru city will have a new annual event in its calendar in November – The Mangalore Marathon. Starting this year, the event will be conducted in the month of November with the aim to encourage residents of Mangalore to live a healthier lifestyle and improve their fitness through running”.

Dominic further said, “The first edition of the Mangalore Marathon titled Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022 will take place on 6 November 2022 at Mangala Stadium, Mangaluru. It aims to create a long-term community-focused running event that encourages everyone to run, lead a healthy life and improve their personal fitness. Niveus Solutions Pvt Ltd. is the event’s title sponsor and Decathlon is the co-sponsor”.

“The run will take the participants from the city through the river side to the scenic Tannirbhavi beach. Event will see 2,500 plus participants of different age groups participating in the Half Marathon (21.1 kms), 10 KM, 5 KM, and 2 KM Gammath run competing for the prize money totaling to Rs 2,00,000. Chetana Child Development Centre (CCDC) has been named as the official charity partner for the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2022” added Abhilash.

Along with promoting fitness, the event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Mangalore based Chetana Child Development Centre, which works to improve lives of children with disabilities. Niveus Mangalore Marathon has partnered with TIP Sessions to ensure the event is zero waste, fulfilling our environmental responsibility. TIP Sessions is a non-profit organisation in Karnataka that works to promote sustainability, civil action, and civic awareness in local communities. During the event and associated activities, minimal waste will be generated, which will be segregated and appropriately recycled or reused.

Shashir Shetty (Chief Growth officer – Niveus), Ms Mehwish Hussain (Marketing Director of NMM) and Ramesh Babu (Organizing member of NMM) were also present on the dais during the press meet.

ABOUT MANGALORE RUNNERS CLUB :

The Mangalore Runners Club is a diverse group of runners of all ages and abilities from various walks of life in Mangalore. The group’s goal is to gather people from all around the city who enjoy running and want to live a fit and healthy lifestyle together. This club has grown to over 250 members in just a year. Runners from the club have participated in several well-known marathons, including the Tata Mumbai Marathon, the Ooty Ultra Marathon, and the Dandeli Ultra Marathon.

Niveus Mangalore Marathon : Website : www.mangaloremarathon.com For further information please contact : 8792088654.

