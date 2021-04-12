Spread the love



















Niyaz Panakaje Worked as Mason, Auto-Driver, Sold Fish Prior to his PhD Award at MU Convocation

Mangaluru: Getting a PhD is never easy, but it’s fair to say that Niyaz Panakaje had it especially hard. He started her PhD programme with no funding, which forced him to get side jobs, doing masonry work, driving an auto-rickshaw, selling fish, and many other odd jobs. With the additional side jobs, long hours of studies and the total overhaul of his research and area of focus, Niyaz epitomizes the overworked, overextended PhD student with an uncertain future. And yet he could hardly be happier. “I think I’m exactly where I need to be,” he says. “I love going to work each day. I have lots of things to do, but I’m not stressed. I can’t imagine anything else that would bring me this much joy.” says Niyaz who is presently an Assistant Professor of commerce at College of Management & Commerce in Srinivas University, Pandeshwar in the city.

There’s no denying that PhD degrees involve a significant investment of time and effort. Which naturally begs the question: Is it worth it? Now more than ever, many experts agree the answer is a resounding “YES”. It’s worth it, in many ways. When we talk about something’s ‘worth’ the immediate thing that comes to mind is the financial perspective: does the payoff justify the cost? The fact is that while PhDs may face some financial challenges while studying, the PhD qualification pays off in the long run. Completing a PhD doesn’t just demonstrate that you possess specialized knowledge, it is also a sought-after qualification. A PhD makes a candidate very attractive to employers looking to fill higher-level, research-driven positions.

The better question, therefore, may not be whether or not a PhD is worth it, but whether or not PhD graduates should choose to work in academia or industry? While academic jobs are not known for their high pay, they do have upsides, including the opportunity to follow your passion and research interests, the chance to teach and mentor students, freedom of time, autonomy, stability, and the chance to have a long-term impact. If you’ve been considering a PhD but have held back because you were unsure whether it would be worth your investment in money, time and energy, you now have ample and clear evidence that a PhD can not only open the door to a better career, but to a better life. For that matter, the example of Niyaz Panakaje is the clear answer. “Within the short period of time that I have been with at Srinivas University, from the time I started there in November 2020 there has been a significant change in almost all walks of life,” he declares.

When he was admitted to class one, Niyaz Panakaje’s parents were too poor to give him books and a bag. But the little boy was not disheartened, instead, he went over to a neighbour and offered to work as a domestic help to fund his schooling. Since then, he has been juggling odd jobs to stay on course. The journey ended on a high note on Saturday, 10 April 2021 when Niyaz, now 29, was awarded PhD in commerce for his paper, “Role of Cooperative Banking in Socio-Economic Development of Rural Muslim Communities — A study in DK district of Karnataka, at the 39th convocation of Mangalore University.

His father, despite ailments, worked as a daily wage labourer while his mother Zubaida rolled beedis to look after the couple’s eight children — four girls and four boys. “I am the youngest and always wanted to become a teacher. I knew poverty would stand in my way, so I was ready to work for a living from childhood itself,” said Niyaz, a resident of Panakaje, Belthangady. From selling fish to working as a mason and an auto driver, he has done many jobs. “In class one, I was a domestic help in a neighbour’s house, then took up work related to building rings for wells,” he recalled. In high school and PU, Niyaz worked in paddy fields and delivered newspapers.

Niyaz completed his M.Com at St Agnes College, Mangaluru, after which He enrolled for PhD in 2016 under Abbokar Siddiq, associate professor and coordinator at the department of PG studies in commerce, University College, Mangaluru. “I was entitled to a scholarship of Rs 25,000 but it was never credited on time. Hence, for the first two years of my PhD, I sold fish in Madanthyar and transported to Kerala. I also worked as a mason,” he said. The odd jobs never affected Niyaz’s college time. He was regular to his Phd studies and completed it in five years. While doing his college studies, he worked as an auto driver from 7 to 9 in the morning and 4-8 in the evening. During his MCom days, Niyaz was a receptionist in two lodges. Niyaz has presented over 25 research papers so far and is an assistant professor of commerce at Srinivas University.

In retrospect, Niyaz said his life is full of struggles as he has to take care on all fronts, including his parents and family members. “It has been a long and hard struggle. I had to do odd jobs to help my parents and also for my studies expenses. Even now I still do odd jobs, including driving auto-rickshaw. My family’s financial conditions have considerably improved since I finished my Ph.D. I am thankful to Abbokar Siddiq, my mentor, for nurturing my talent and helping me realize my cherished dream. Today, I am proud of what I achieved through hard work and dedication.” said Niyaz.

Team Mangalorean congratulates Niyaz Panakaje for his academic achievement and wishes him all success in his future endeavours.