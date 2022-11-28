NMPA Welcomes First Cruise Ship of the Season

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port, welcomed the first cruise ship of the current cruise season. The cruise ship “MS EUROPA 2” berthed on November 28, at 6.30 am at Berth No. 04 carrying 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta (EUROPE).

Its carrying capacity is 42,830 Gross Tonnage and its current draught is reported to be 6.3 meters. The length overall (LOA) is 224.38 meters and the width is 29.99 meters.

The cruise vessel’s last Port of call was Mormugao in Goa and after its stay in Mangalore, the next Port, it will be calling in Cochin Port. On the directions of the Chairman, NMPA Port Officials made all possible arrangements for the comfort and better experience of the cruise passengers as the cruise season has re-opened after a gap of two years since the COVID pandemic shook the world.

NMPA’s international cruise terminal was prepped up for the welcome of cruise passengers, arrangements were made for medical screening of passengers, 11 immigration & 04 customs counters were set, 06 coaches of bus & cars, and 15 prepaid taxis, were kept ready for the passengers. A meditation centre was also set up by the Department of AYUSH and cultural programmes portraying Indian mythology for the passenger’s experience.

The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangalore such as St Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi temple, Gomateshwara, 1000 Pillar Temple and Forum Fiza Mall. After savouring the ethnic tradition and cultural experience the passengers embarked back to their ship with fond memories of Mangalore and the cruise vessel sailed at 3 pm towards its next stop at Cochin Port.