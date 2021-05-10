Spread the love



















NMPT handles Naval Ship ‘INS Kolkata’ Carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen & High Flow Oxygen Concentrators from Kuwait

Mangaluru: Various Nations in their endeavour in containing & eliminating COVID-19 have been helping India by supplying Oxygen, equipment & other medical aids etc. NMPT today handled one more Navy vessel “INS KOLKATA” which was carrying 02 no.s of 20 MT Oxygen filled in ISO tanks, 200 no.s oxygen cylinders packed in 10 pallets of 10 MT & o4 no.s of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrator from Kuwait. The aid cargo was loaded on to the Navy vessel and sailed out from Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait on 05.05.2021. This is one among the nine vessels under the SamudraSetu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. The vessel was given the highest priority berthing in the Port which arrived at 1400 hrs today i.e. 10.05.2021. The above medical oxygen & medical equipment are donated by the Govt. of Kuwait to the Indian Red Cross Society in support of the Nation’s health care & to overcome the current pandemic situation in the Country.

INS Kolkata is the second such vessel carrying medical aid to reach NMPT under the operation launched by the Indian Navy. Chairman, NMPT, Dr A. V. Ramana, along with Dy. Commissioner,(D.K. Dist.) Dr K. V. Rajendra, MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, MLA, Shri Umanath Kotian, and senior officers of the Port, Navy and Coast Guard were present at the operation site to monitor smooth disembarking of the cargo off the vessel. Chairman expressed the readiness of the Port in such situations and contribute in every possible bit towards the Country’s fight against the pandemic.

The liquid medical oxygen containers will be transported to the destinations decided by the State Government. The Port extended all its resources for berthing of the above vessel and handling of 02 oxygen containers of 20 MT each, 10 pallets containing 200 oxygen cylinders of 10MT & 04 high flow oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each which will be on free of cost basis as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.