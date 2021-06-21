Spread the love



















NMPT Incident: Body of Missing Person Found, Truck Lifted from Sea

Mangaluru: The truck belonging to the Delta Company bearing registration number KA 22 C 8257 that fell into the sea at NMPT near berth no 14 on June 20 night at 11:00 pm was lifted from the sea and the body of the missing person was found on June 21.

The deceased Driver Rajesh (26) and Bhimappa (22) both from Bagalkot working for Chettinad Company had come to load iron ore from the ship “Vinalines Sunrise”. A tug boat that was passing by witnessed the incident and informed VTMS and the information was passed on to the CISF control room.

The CISF QRT and CISF patrolling boat reached the spot and with the help of the tug boat started the search and rescue operations. Around 11:50 pm the body of Rajesh was found and the search operation was on for Bhimappa. On June 21, evening Bhimappa’s body was found and the truck was lifted from the sea.

