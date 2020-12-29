Spread the love



















NMPT Welcomes Project Launches & Announcements by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari

Mangaluru: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, inaugurated 33 National Highway projects across road length of 1200 km and value of Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka via video conferencing.

The Chairman, NMPT along with President, CII welcomed the project launches and thanked the Union Minister, the Karnataka Government, the Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP President for the same, as well as for the positive development on construction of a tunnel to improve connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

The Chairman appreciated the Rs 3443 crore project for 4-laning of the 278 km coastal road from Goa Border to Kerala Border connecting the port cities of Belekeri, Karwar and Mangaluru, saying that it would ensure smooth flow of cargo to and from the ports.

He said that the project for the construction of the six-lane bridge at Kulur at a cost of Rs 69 crore would bring respite to the public and the industries around this area, alike, as the stretch from KIOCL to Surathkal, is facing serious congestions throughout the day. The next step would be to construct a flyover between KIOCL junction to Baikampady junction to separate the industrial vehicle traffic from the non-industrial vehicle traffic, thus improving the average speed of traffic and also mitigating the risk of accidents.

Chairman, NMPT said that the biggest bottleneck for the port and the industries in the hinterland is negotiating the Ghat sections, transportation through which is very slow and prone to risk. In addition, due to poor condition, every year these highways get closed for weeks during and after monsoons, thus increasing the transportation costs for the EXIM trade, disrupting the supply chains and adversely impacting the economy.

He thanked the Union Minister for inaugurating the projects for construction of retaining walls for the highway stretch, drainage, and other safety measures in the Ghat sections of the National Highways leading to the port:

Project worth Rs 58.8 crore in Sampaje Ghat stretch of the Mangaluru-Madikeri highway (NH 275),

Project worth Rs 26.5 crore in the Shiradi Ghat, and

iii. Project worth 19.5 crores in the Charmadi Ghat; saying these projects would strengthen the weakest link in port connectivity.

Further, he said the best news for not only the industries and the port but also for the public in Southern coastal Karnataka was the announcement regarding the 23.6 km tunnel, which will reduce the travel time between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. He explained that the critical aspect of this project is the definite availability of an all-weather road rather than the time-saving. He added that this project would reduce the business risk and costs for industries in the hinterland.

He concluded by saying these road projects would transform the trade and economy in the region.