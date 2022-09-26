‘No 40% commission in Udupi’ – Senior Contractor Muniyalu Udaykumar Shetty

Udupi: “The 40% commission issue has been rampant in the state for a year but the contractors of Udupi district until now have never paid a paise of commission to anyone”, said senior contractor Muniyalu Udaykumar Shetty.

He was speaking at a press meet held at Hotel Ocean pearl on September 26. There was a discussion of a 40% commission matter in the state. We have more than 200 contractors who are working for more than 25 years and no one was asked for any type of commission by the past or present people’s representatives. We are working impartially through the tender process and have never given any commission to the MLAs.

The pending payment by the state government has put small contractors in trouble. We are not going to comment on those who are complaining about the 40% commission at the state or national level. Our intention is the development of the Udupi district and we along with the peoples’ representatives are working together.

In Udupi district, nearly Rs 100 Crore is pending for payment in the PWD department and Rs 150 crore in the irrigation department. After the 40% commission issue in the state, all the payments kept on hold, this will affect the new and small contractors. The government should release the payment as early as possible, he said.

