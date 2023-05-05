No alternative to Sharad Pawar: Shiv Sena (UBT), welcomes NCP panel decision

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday welcomed the Nationalist Congress Party decision rejecting its President Sharad Pawar’s resignation.



“It was on anticipated lines… There’s no alternative to Pawar Saheb… The NCP committee’s decision is correct,” said Raut, soon after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally’s turmoil-ridden party’s move.

He said that Pawar is the most respected and nationally accepted leader and all the Opposition parties in the country want him to continue in his post.

“All parties are clear on this, he is a uniting force… Pawar Saheb must continue as NCP President, at least till the (2024) elections,” urged Raut.

He reiterated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was making attempts to destroy all Opposition parties and force them to merge with it, using pressure tactics of different kinds.

“First the BJP broke up the Shiv Sena, then the NCP was being targeted similarly with the fear of the central investigating agencies… This cannot work in a democracy,” he pointed out.

He revealed that Pawar had even written on this to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently.

Raut’s reactions came soon after the NCP panel meeting, which unanimously rejected Pawar’s shock decision of May 2 to step down as the party president, and also requested him to continue in his post.

The NCP top leadership went to meet Pawar and submitted the resolutions passed by the committee, asking him to honour the same and convey his response on priority.

NCP Vice-President Praful Patel said that Pawar has sought some time to think over it and his final call is expected soon.

State chief Jayant Patil said that there’s no truth in the rumours being floated that the NCP will split and asserted that the party is fully united behind Sharad Pawar.

EX-CM & Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray & MP Sanjay Raut alled on NCP President Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule here at their residence on Tuesday evening.

