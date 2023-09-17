No Bidders for 38 Shops Constructed by MSCL at the Newly Developed Kadri Park Road

No Bidders for 38 Shops Constructed by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL )at the Newly Developed Kadri Park Road under the Integrated Development project, costing around Rs 16 Crore

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) developed the Kadri Park Road by providing all the infrastructure required to make the place more attractive for tourists at a cost of Rs 16 crore under the Integrated Development of Kadri Park Area project. The MSCL also had built 38 stalls by the side of the Kadri Park Road as part of the project and it was decided to rent out all shops to one contractor through a tender process.

Though a decision in this regard was taken a year ago, the authorities received a response from only one bidder and the tender process was put on hold following this. Initially, the MSCL planned to hand over all the shops to a single contractor. As a result, contractors have not shown interest in participating in the tender process.

On the other hand, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has allowed a bunch of street vendors at the other end of these shops, where they are doing brisk business by not paying any rent or payment for any other services. So, why would someone pay a huge rent and occupy these shops, when MCC has permitted the street vendors to do business free of cost? If you look at the dining/seating facility provided in front of these new 38 shops, you will notice a bunch of dogs sleeping on the tables.

Street Vendors allowed by Mangaluru City Corporation to do business Free of Cost

MSCL general manager (technical) Er Arun Prabha KS speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Fresh tenders will be invited soon by making necessary changes in the conditions to attract more bidders. Since we received a response from only one bidder in the first tender process, we could not accept it as per the rules. We invited the tender for the second time. However, we are now thinking of making some changes in the tender conditions so that it will attract more bidders. Accordingly, fresh tenders will be floated again by the end of next week”.

Meanwhile, Corporator AC Vinayaraj said the issue was brought to the notice of district minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and the minister also suggested revising the tender conditions to open all the stalls at the earliest, The MSCL has developed the Kadri Park Road by providing stalls, footpaths, granite pergolas, granite chairs, streetlights and parking space.

