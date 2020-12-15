Spread the love



















‘No change in Polavaram project height, water to flow from 2022 kharif’



Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said there is no change in the height of Polavaram project and that water from it will be released for Kharif 2022.

“Rehabilitation works will be taken up on a priority basis. Initially, the rehabilitation works with an estimated cost of Rs 3,330 crore will be started in flood prone areas when water storage is at 41.5 metres,” said Reddy, after his third visit to the national project.

Consequently, the storage capacity will be increased in a phased manner to 45.72 metres, he said and directed officials to make preparations accordingly.

The state aims to complete rehabilitation works by February or March 2021.

“Project works should be completed by December 2021 so that any minor pending works can be completed in two or three months and water can be released for Kharif 2022,” said Reddy.

He also directed officials to expedite spillway and spill channel works to complete them by May end 2021 as Godavari river will be flooded from June, which may disrupt work by another season.

“At the same time take steps to fill the gaps in the cofferdam so that the works of the main dam will be done swiftly,” said the CM, directing that hydroelectric project works should also continue.

He condemned the propaganda that project height is being reduced and called it a falsehood.

He asserted that the height of the project at full reservoir level (FRL) would be 45.72 metres, which was also vouched by Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) member secretary Ranga Reddy.

The Chief Minister said it is crucial to complete land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, along with the construction of the dam.

“We could not store full capacity in Chitravati, Gandikota and Kandaleru projects due to negligence in LA and R & R works,” he said.

He said Chitravati dam’s full capacity of 10 tmc water was stored only after the YSRCP came to power and spent Rs 240 crore for rehabilitation.

Reddy directed officials to make alternative arrangements to avoid drinking and irrigation water shortage to the delta during the closure of cofferdams.