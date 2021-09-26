Spread the love



















No Commercial Flights, No Problem! Rich Desi Travellers Prefer Private Jets in Pandemic Time- There have been many private Jets landing at Mangaluru International Airport in the recent time, and today Sunday, 26 September at 11.30 am a group of 13 tourists from Pune landed at MIA in a private jet, and will go on a sightseeing in Dakshina Kannada and surrounding areas, and proceed further to Madikeri and Mysuru.

Mangaluru: Even though commercial flight services resumed in the country a while back, sources reveal that private jets are becoming a common phenomenon in the nation. Once considered a luxury – and an attainable one at that – the year 2020 has seen more and more people fly private – for the very first time – for destination weddings, family get-togethers and vacations, and it is learnt that most bookings were related to personal trips. As per one private jet on rent, the owner says that before the lockdown their charters were operating twice a week, but now they are booked five days a week.

Speaking to Team Mnagalorean, Chethan V- DK District Tourism Consultant, who along with Yathish Baikampady, the former CEO of Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project, who were at MIA to welcome the tourists said, ” 13 guests from Pune who arrived today at MIA at 11.30 am will be visiting Savura Kambhada Basadi at Moodbidri, Kateel, Bappanadu, Dharmasthala, Kukke and tomorrow they will proceed to Madikeri and then to Mysuru by road, and head back to Pune by charter flight. It’s nice to note that many tourists are visiting Mangaluru/DK by private planes, and we are seeing a rise in such travelers’ ‘.

“We are happy to welcome this group a day before World Tourism DayWorld Tourism Day which is commemorated each year on 27 September to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value. The theme for World Tourism Day 2021 is “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”. The aim is to help people associated with tourism in every way possible. In the next couple of days a group will be arriving at MIA by private jet for visiting historic places and temples, churches, mosques here” added Chethan V.

Sources reveal that charter firms have seen a huge shift in clientele post lockdown. Now people who are traveling with their kids and aged parents are choosing to fly private for safety reasons. These are mostly first-time flyers and wouldn’t frequently use our services. Private jets are especially popular when it comes to weddings. For a group of people, there is only a marginal difference between flying first class and booking a jet. Apart from being safe, it’s also a faster mode of transportation. Vacationers are increasingly opting for private jets. If a person is taking a flight to Dubai or Singapore, these aircrafts even have beds for 8-10 people to sleep in and travel comfortably, as per sources.

Another reason for the rich and wealthy businessmen, today, one has to reach the airport much earlier than they had to before. Then, they have to wait in even longer queues. There’s an added risk of contracting infection, since one has to interact with so many people. When flying commercial, there are more than 200 odd touch points, compared to only 40 when flying via a private aircraft. A person can book a jet prior as early as six months before their journey, or even up to four hours before they plan to travel. They can also fly back immediately, depending on their convenience. One also doesn’t have to worry about layovers, and extra waiting periods. They can also reach the airport 15 minutes before the take off time. There, they are greeted by a personal airport officer, who escorts them to their aircraft after they hand over their boarding pass. Moreover, they are served customised meals on the plane. So traveling by a private plane is the BEST for the RICH!

It should be noted that Business tycoon B R Shetty was a regular flyer by private jet, arriving at Mangaluru International Airport on a regular basis from the Gulf. As per sources, Charter companies charge on an hourly basis. The cost of hiring a private jet starts from Rs 70,000, and varies depending upon the distance and type of aircraft. Still, a flight from Mumbai to Goa can set you back by 6.5 lakh (for six people) or more. One can book a private jet through apps and websites. First-time flyers are provided assistance to choose the right aircraft. A person can book a jet six months prior to their date of travel, or four hours in advance.

The lowest seating capacity of these aircrafts is 6 and it goes up to 180 seats. If I had that kind of money, I would book a private jet right now, and travel to my DREAM DESTINATION!

