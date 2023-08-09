No-confidence motion: Rahul to speak in LS today, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi will participate in the ongoing discussion on the no-confidence motion and will be speaking on Wednesday.



“Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon,” Chowdhury said.

Gandhi had surprised everybody on Tuesday, when at the last minute, he did not participate in the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Even the BJP had wondered why he didn’t initiate the discussion.

Gaurav Gogoi had initiated the discussion.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury while attacking the BJP, said that it is scared of Gandhi.

“They have just one work. They don’t think about the nation, about society, about Manipur. Their only duty is to abuse Rahul Gandhi and his family. They don’t know anything else. Why are Modi and his government, his colleagues so scared of Rahul Gandhi? I find it very surprising.”

