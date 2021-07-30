Spread the love



















No dearth of funds for flood relief, says Karnataka CM Bommai



Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government will stand up for the people who have suffered losses during floods in the state.

After his day-long tour in flood-affected areas of Uttar Kannada district, ravaged due torrential rains since onset of the southwest monsoon, Bommai told reporters that there is no dearth of funds to tackle devastation of such magnitude.

“Flood victims will soon be provided with suitable relief soon,” he said.

Noting several roads and bridges linking villages to towns and even the national highways have been damaged, he said that he has directed Public Works Department officials to commence restoration works once the rain recedes.

Bommai said he had met officials at the district and taluk levels and instructed them to take all suitable measures to ensure those affected are being aided in a swift and proper manner.

The CM flew from Bengaluru to Hubballi in a special plane, after which he decided to go by road to Uttara Kannada’s Yellapur, Karwar, and Ankola, where he assessed the damages and inspected relief measures.

After his inspection, he said Rs 48 crore is available at present with the Deputy Commissioner which would be used to ensure that people who lost homes are compensated.

The CM added that another Rs 100 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) would also be spent accordingly.

Meanwhile, Bommai directed the district administration to shift those in Kalache village in Yellapur taluk to a safer place. The area had reported widespread devastation due to frequent landslides earlier.

Officials and elected representatives said, in a review meeting, that the residents of the village had apprised them that they were not in a position to continue living in the area.

“The residents have consented to relocate to a safer place. From what I have understood, spending more on relief works taken up there would be a waste. A proposal should be submitted after identifying 10-15 acres of land that suits the purpose,” he said.

According to officials, as many as 283 houses in the village have been damaged after heavy rains and landslides struck on July 22 and 23. The village has a population of 993.

A total of 31,360 people were evacuated from low-lying areas, while 22,417 people are taking shelter in 237 relief camps that have been opened by the government till July 25.

According to data shared by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 283 villages in 45 taluks were worst affected due to torrential rains which affected a total population of 36,498.

Earlier, on his way to visit the affected areas, Bommai took a pause at the Yellapur Taluk Hospital where he inspected the anti-Covid vaccination centre. He also met doctors, nurses, and other health professionals on duty there and instructed them to ensure good care and treatment to patients admitted there and those seeking outpatient aid.

