No discrimination against local bodies led by opposition: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday asserted that his government will not discriminate against local bodies that are headed by opposition parties.

Addressing a grama sabha meeting at Sengadu village near Sri Perumbadur to mark the National Panchayat Raj day, he said that the people under local bodies will get all due facilities, irrespective of who heads them.

He also listed out a list of measures taken by the state government to give a fillip to the local bodies including the recent salary hike given to sitting members.

Stalin said that in the recent urban and rural local body polls in nine districts, the DMK-led alliance had come to power in 90 to 95 per cent of seats. He, however, said that the government would not leave out the other five per cent, ruled by the opposition parties, as irrespective of the party in power, the state government would provide all assistance required including basic facilities, ration shops, etc to all the local bodies without any bias.

He said that he would not merely make announcements for various schemes and assured people that he would review the status of implementation of these, by not only letters or by phone but would direct inspections.

Stalin said that only local bodies can help government realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) envisioned by the United Nations and also assured that of action over all the demands raised by the people during grama sabhas.

State minister, T.M. Anbarasan, Sriperumbudur MP and senior leader, T.R. Baalu, Sriperumbudur MLA ,K. Selvaperuthungai, Sengudu panchayat President Senjurani Gavaskar and senior officers were present during the meeting.