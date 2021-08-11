Spread the love



















No early polls in Goa: CM goes with Feb date

Panaji: Elections to the Goa Assembly will be held in February next year as scheduled, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

“Elections will be held on time. They will not be held early. It is scheduled to be held in February, so it will be held in February,” Sawant told reporters.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already started its poll outreach programme earlier this week, with Sawant and state BJP president embarking on a tour of every constituency in the state, beginning with those in North Goa.

Goa, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab are scheduled to go to polls in early 2022.

