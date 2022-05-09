No early polls in Gujarat, BJP asks MPs, MLAs to submit proposals of development projects

New Delhi: Amid speculation of early Assembly elections in Punjab, the BJP’s central leadership has hinted that the polls will be held as per the schedule at the end of the year.

While conveying the message that the polls will be held on time, the BJP leadership has asked the party’s lawmakers, both MPs and MLAs, in Gujarat to submit proposals of development projects for approval of the state government from their Local Area Development (LAD) funds before the elections.

Sources in the BJP said that the message came after the recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others with the party’s Gujarat leadership, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

When the meeting was in progress at the Prime Minister’s residence here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted claiming that Gujarat Assembly polls will be held early.

A BJP insider rejected Kejriwal’s claim and said that it will be held on time and the Delhi Chief Minister is only misleading everyone with his imagination.

“Elections will be held on time along with Himachal Pradesh at the end of the year. The party cadres have been asked to work to strengthen the organisation at the ground level,” he said.

The BJP’s central leadership, meanwhile, has asked the party’s MPs and MLAs in Gujarat to submit a list proposals for development projects from their LAD fund that could be approved before the announcement of Assembly polls.

It is learnt that acting under the direction of the central leadership, some of the lawmakers have already submitted their lists to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s office.

“Some MPs and MLAs have already submitted their list of work. Approvals will be fast-tracked so that the projects can be launched before the polls,” he said.

The BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for almost three decades now, is leaving no stone unturned to continue its winning streak.