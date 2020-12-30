Spread the love



















No entry to beaches in Coastal Karnataka to welcome New Year

Mangaluru, (UNI): As a precautionary measure against the spread of the new strain of Covid-19, the district administration has banned entry of general public and tourists to beaches including the beach at Ullal, Someshwar, Mogaveera Patna, Panambur, Tannirbavi, Sasihitlu and Surathkal from December 31 noon to January 2 noon.

However, traditional fishermen were exempted from the ban. The measure has been taken to check the influx of people to beaches particularly on New Year’s eve.

In Chamarajanagar district, the authorities have banned entry to the general public and Tourists into water bodies on December 31 and January 1.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar M R Ravi has issued orders under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020 and Section 144 (3) of CrPC to prohibit entry of tourists upto a distance of 5 km from Bharachukki waterfalls in Kollegal taluk, Hogenakkal waterfalls in Hanur taluk and Chikkahole-Suvarnavathi reservoir in Chamarajanagar taluk on December 31 and January 1.

The curbs have been placed in view of the possibility of a large number of tourists congregating at the water bodies, which in turn cause the spread of COVID-19 among the people.