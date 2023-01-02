No Flights from 9.30am-6pm from 27 Jan-31 May during Runway Recarpeting Work at Mluru Intl Airport

No Flights from 9.30 am-6 pm from 27 Jan-31 May during Runway Recarpeting Work at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: As per communication from Mangaluru International Airport authorities, the Airport will carry out major rehabilitation/recarpeting work on its runway 06/24 for a little over four months starting from January 27, 2023. The work will take place from 9.30 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday on all days except Sunday and national holidays until May 31, 2023. Airlines will be operating their schedules before 9.30 am and after 6 pm in the above-mentioned period. Therefore MIA will not handle any aircraft between 9.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. for about four months, except on Sundays, from January 27, 2023, for runway repair works.

The 2,450 m long and 45-metre-wide concrete runway was opened for traffic in May 2006, making MIA the first airport in Karnataka not only to have two runways but also to have a rigid pavement or concrete runway. This rigid pavement runway has since then undergone periodic maintenance. The scheduled rehabilitation/re-carpeting will see MIA asphalt or blacktopping work to standards specified by the regulator, stated an airport release.

The runway will be re-carpeted to improve its micro and macro texture and see other allied repairs conceptualized over the years. The re-carpeting work also includes the installation of the runway centerline lights which will aid the aircraft operations at night and in low visibility conditions and improvements to RESA (Runway End Safety Area). This will enhance safety as suggested by the committee of inquiry that probed the crash of flight IX 1344 at Kozhikode.

It is learnt that the MIA has discussed the re-carpeting project with the airlines and stakeholders concerned, before obtaining regulatory approvals. It is pertinent to note that the MIA has worked along with the airline partners to ensure that, whilst the flight timings are altered to accommodate the all-important runway re-carpeting work, there will be no cancellation of flights to any destination – both international and domestic, the airport.

With the commitment to provide the best-in-class travel experience, Mangaluru International Airport continues to uphold the highest standards of engineering and safety measures throughout the runway recarpeting process. Mangaluru International Airport is also striving for unsurpassed excellence by creating a safe, secure, and efficient air hub in this coastal city of Mangaluru.