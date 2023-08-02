No fresh violence in Gurugram; over 50 arrested

Over 50 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence while 18 FIRs have been registered across various police stations here, an official said on Wednesday, adding no fresh violence has been reported.

The arrested people also include four individuals who were involved in the killing of an Imam in the Sector 57 area where a mosque was attacked.

The suspects have been identified as Ankit, Rahul, Rakesh and Ravinder — all aged between 23 to 32. They are residents of Tigra village in Gurugram.

