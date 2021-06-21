Spread the love



















No heat wave expected over next five days: IMD



New Delhi: No heatwave is expected in the country over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 41.3 degree Celsius was reported in Ganganagar in western Rajasthan, it added.

“On Sunday, the minimum temperatures were above normal (1.6 degree C to 3 degree C) at isolated places over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the IMD said.

