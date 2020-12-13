Spread the love



















No Jingling & Mingling! Bishop asks Faithful to keep Christmas Celebrations Simple

No Jingling & Mingling! Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha in his Message asks Faithful to keep Christmas Celebrations Simple this year, and not to lavishly spent on Christmas decorations and gifts, so that the same amount could be giving to the poor, since Christmas is all about SHARING & GIVING.

Mangaluru: While Catholics here in the ‘Rome of the East’, which is Mangaluru, have been celebrating Christmas all these years in pomp and exuberance, but thsi year due to the crisis that the pandemic has created, the Bishop of Mangaluru has requested the Catholic faithful to celebrate a simple Christmas after spiritual and health appeals urged moderation. Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha of the diocese of Mangaluru, in a message after the commencement of the Advent season, requested the faithful not to spend money on decorations. The Advent season is marked by four weeks of preparation before Christmas.

He states “Instead of focusing on external lighting for decorations, we must think of beautifying the internal reality. What we think of spending on the externals, we must save, so that from this amount, poor families could be helped to celebrate Christmas joyfully. I advise the Catholics not to organize big Christmas cultural programmes and events, and even Santa Claus visits and carol singing should be avoided, so children and others don’t face any health risks. The Bandhutva, or Souharda Christmas, where the diocese invites people of other faiths, will not be hosted this year”. .

Bishop’s message urged people to continue observing the tradition of Christmas sharing. He asked church heads to ensure communion was observed with health-safety steps set by authorities.