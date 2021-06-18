Spread the love



















‘No Mask, No Social Distance, No Problem’- for Morning & Evening Walkers during Lockdown?

Mangaluru: OMG- Have you seen lately, all of a sudden a large number of walkers & Joggers during the lockdown, especially during the evening time, flouting the Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing the masks at all, or wearing them around their necks, and many of them not even following social distance. Despite the alarming number of Covid-19 cases and a bunch of Covid related deaths happening daily in Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, and heart-wrenching scenes outside the hospitals, especially Wenlock Hospital and crematoriums, some Mangaloreans are busy Walking, Jogging, taking their dogs for walking, or just waltzing around during lockdown hours.

Despite strict lockdown rules enforced by the government, and announcements made by Deputy Commissioner and the Police Commissioner to adhere to the Covid guidelines not to roam around for no reasons, the excuses to flout it never end, and people come up with new ones every day. The latest reason to flout the rule is staying fit, as citizens are seen walking, jogging, cycling on empty roads and walking their dogs- as if it is really needed during the lockdown. Is it just a show-off that these folks are up to or what? Seems like their common excuse is that they are not aware that they should not step out for physical activities or exercise.

Officials clearly say that the order clearly says that people can step out only between 6 am to 10 am to purchase essentials. Stepping out for a walk or jog is not allowed. Then why are we seeing a large number of walkers, joggers on the streets even when the rule prohibits it? If the police are strict and slap a fine of Rs 250 on motorists for not wearing a mask, why are they not enforcing the same rule on walkers or joggers who flout the mask rule? While only a few walkers are wearing the masks the right way, nearly 90% of them abuse it. And the concerned officials and cops have remained quiet in this regard.

Some people are even coming out using the “I am walking my dog” excuse. Hello, if you are walking your dog, do it in your yard or lane, and not on the streets. People need to understand that they cannot take their dog for a walk a kilometre or 2 km away from their home during the lockdown. The same goes for cyclists as well. The purpose of the lockdown is to stay home and not to go out in two’s or group or even individually in the name of physical activities. While the idea of going out for a jog or regular morning walks in parks sounds really tempting, we have to note that the threat of the novel coronavirus is still looming large. It is evident that after the government allowed the movement in a staggered manner, the infection rate has drastically gone up after the restrictions on movement were eased. So, before you put on your walking shoes and gear up to become one with nature, there are certain precautions you must take to keep yourself and others safe. This is especially important for those belonging to the high-risk category (older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions including cardiovascular conditions, hypertension, diabetes and cancer).

While the official norms dictate a minimal distance of 6 feet from others, it is important to note that the droplets can travel much further when people are moving, jogging or cycling. As per sources, a stimulation by Tech company has suggested that if a person is walking at the speed of 4 km/h, the droplets can spread as far as 5 metres (approximately 16 feet) behind them. The study has not been peer-reviewed and does not keep an account of environmental factors like wind and humidity and is not based on human candidates but rather uses a computer simulation. In any case, it is advisable to stay at least 12-20 feet away from other people when you go for a walk.

You can also see many walkers or joggers with their earphones listening to music. But sources reveal that when you go running during a pandemic, you cannot exactly afford to plug in your earphones and get lost in the rhythm. You need to keep your eyes at the front to avoid running into people and observe who is walking in your direction. Keep planning your running path so that you have time to change the route if people come too close. Always choose a route with fewer people and avoid running in a narrow path where chances of running into people are higher.

Sources also reveal that to Keep your hands to yourself- When you venture outdoors, it is very important that you don’t touch anything at all. From park gates, lift buttons, plants, trees to even the benches–everything and anything outdoors must be in your ‘do not touch’ list to avoid contamination. If you do touch something by accident, always sanitize your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser thoroughly.

Even if you are a seasoned marathon runner, it is not the time to show off your skills. For starters, it is important to maintain a safe distance from other runners, which is not entirely possible when you are running at a high pace. Also, one should only choose to run outside when you are sure that you will be able to keep your distance from others i.e. avoiding crowded places and keeping a pace you are comfortable with. Remember, this is not the time to keep up with your regular running/jogging routine, so learn to take it easy for the coming few days. The best thing is to sacrifice and stay away from walking and jogging exercises for a while. I think you can do it.

Like this: Like Loading...