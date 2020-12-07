Spread the love



















No Mask, No Social Distancing-No Problem! You’re Still Welcomed at Panambur Beach

No Mask, No Social Distancing-No Problem! You’re Most Welcome to Panambur Beach- and the sea of people gathered on Sunday, 6 December of which 80% were not wearing face masks, and social distancing went for a toss. With a couple of security and two lifeguards, people took the advantage of enjoying the sun-kissed sand and blue waters, totally without masks and not following social distancing. This is happening not only at the Beach, but also elsewhere , where people are just abusing the Covid-19 rules, by not wearing masks and not following social distancing. Our BIG guys sitting in their Air Conditioned offices and IMPLEMENTING strict orders to adhere to Covid-19 regulations is of NO USE, they have to ENFORCE them?

Mangaluru: Health experts may have warned people about Covid-19 infections, but Mangaloreans continue to violate safety guidelines by not wearing masks and flouting social distancing norms in public places. Hundreds of them are throwing caution to the wind by not using sanitisers or undergoing thermal screening at crowded shops. A shopkeeper in Market Road has kept a bottle of hand sanitizer near the entrance of his store but claims that nobody uses it. “As the wedding season is approaching, customers are lining up outside our shops. It is impossible for us to manage huge crowds,” he says. “After bearing huge losses during the Covid lockdown, we cannot tell customers to stay at home. We try following social distancing norms, but a lot of them do not listen to us.”

That is a different story, but now coming back to the scene at Panambur Beach on Sunday, it was scary to see a huge sea of tourists and locals all clustered together, not leaving any space in between them, and the majority were seen without face masks. What were these people thinking? That Coronavirus has disappeared, and the best part was that none of the beach people in charge bothered to give any warning or announcement over the microphone. With such kind of situations taking place, why even force and warn people to adhere to Covid-19 rules, if the authorities are not taking action. There were minors, youth, adults and seniors-all flouting the Covid-19 rules- seemed like totally gone for a toss! One lifeguard said, “Our pleas have fallen deaf on the ears of the beachgoers because you can spot only a few people wearing the mask.”

WALKERS, JOGGERS and PLAYERS ALL FLOUT COVID-19 RULES DURING EARLY MORNING HOURS?

When the entire world and India is amid the battle against fighting COVID-19, it is important to use masks and follow social distancing. Without taking simple necessary measures to stay safe, how can anyone fight a dreaded virus like COVID-19? Even though the virus cases have reduced, the virus is still active and alive and can strike anyone, if preventive measures are not taken. Despite raising awareness regarding the dangers caused by the virus, the public is neglecting by not wearing masks and not following other related norms.

Political and religious gatherings are still breaking the rules and people attending in alarming numbers. This is one of the reasons for the rapid spread of the virus. Look at the people gathered at Kukke Subramanya Temple- did anyone take action? Look at the party revellers at the lounges/Pubs in town, the places are packed and no one to crack down on it. Bribe the police you are good to go! Look at the restaurants in the mornings and evenings- no social distancing whatsoever. Look at the Nehru Maidan, Football ground next to it and the Karavali ground/Mangala stadium- everyone is happily enjoying the exercises or games with no masks and also no social distancing.

And by the way, Nehru Maidan and Football ground is very close to the DC’ and Police Commissioner’s Office-what action has been taken? Absolutely nothing. Only announcing strict laws and punishment/fines will not serve the purpose, authorities should get out and crackdown on violators, and then only fear can be created among the public to adhere to Covid-19 rules-if not it will be the same old habits. Citizens across the city are being seen crowding various markets to do their shopping. Many are flouting the basic COVID-19 rules of social distancing and wearing a mask, and are not following the guidelines to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

With the coronavirus graph finally taking a dip, with the festival season here, many experts are fearing a second wave. Do Citizens fear about it- I don’t think so, the way life is going on. A couple of months ago, CM Yediyurappa had asked people of the state to cooperate by adhering to the Covid-19 rules, but the way people are acting foolish and showing total negligence towards the spread of Virus, chances are that CM may call for another lockdown if people don’t behave and follow the rules.