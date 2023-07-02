No matter how difficult it may be, I will enforce the five guarantees – Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bangalore: Kaginele Mahasansthan has been established with the great intention of becoming a Mahasansthan for all the exploited communities. So it is not just a caste-society Mutt. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is a great state that belongs to all the exploited societies.

He was speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony of Sri Kaginele Mahasansthan Kanaka Gurupeeth, here today.

To become a voice for the oppressed communities, the Kaginele Mahasansthan was established by touring across the state and bringing the community together. He said that the Peetha, which has been successfully doing social activities in the presence of Swamiji Tarakanandpuri Shri, is now doing social activities in the presence of Niranjananandpuri Shri

Implement without fail

We will implement the five guarantees announced during the election no matter how difficult it may be. No matter who plays, we will pay for five announcements in this year’s budget. Our five slogans transcend caste and religion. The poor and the middle class of all races are in dire straits. He said that we are fulfilling these five declarations to alleviate their suffering.

As long as I am in power, I will strive for the prosperity of the oppressed castes, Dalit communities, minority communities, and poor people of all castes. He promised that he would fight and do it.

I will not stand for election again. But till the end, I will be active in politics. He said that he will continue his politics and fight for the poor

Don’t need government grants-sweat of society is enough

Jagadguru Sri Niranjanandapuri Mahaswamy, who presided over the program, announced in his blessing, “We do not ask for government funding for the construction of the branch mutt, the sweat and hard work of the society is enough. On this occasion, Minister Bharati Suresh announced that he would personally donate Rs 50 lakhs for the construction of the Sri Mutt. Later, many people contributed. They announced their help from one thousand rupees to 25 lakh rupees.

I became an MLA again with the grants of siddaramaiah’s Government

Speaking as the chief guest of the program, BJP MLA ST Somasekhar said, I was elected as an MLA for the second time due to the grants and development programs given by the Siddaramaiah government for the period 2013-18. As a disciple and admirer of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who never indulged in hate politics, he announced that he would provide all the necessary support for the construction of the branch mutt.

His Highness the Jagadguru Sri Niranjanandpuri Mahaswamy of the Mahasansthan, head of the mutt branch Eswaranandpuri Mahaswamiji, Siddaramamanandpuri Mahaswamiji, Shivanandpuri Mahaswamiji, Tridandi Venkataramanuja Mahaswamiji, community leaders H. Vishwanath, Minister Bharathi Suresh, MLAs S. T. Somasekhar. , former ministers H.M. Revanna, K. Many leaders including S.Eshwarappa, Bandappa Kashampur, Koppala University Chancellor B.K.Ravi was present.

Like this: Like Loading...