No MCC Water Supply in Mangaluru for Two Days from April 27 to 29

Mangaluru: There will be no water supply for Mangalore city for 48 hours from 6 am on April 27 to 6 am on April 29.

The Mangalore city corporation will carry out maintenance work, including Header replacement work at LLPS – 1 and 1200 MM pipe repair work at the Thumbay High Lifting Pump Station – 2 -80MLD.

Hence, the water supply to Mangaluru city will be stopped for 48 hours.

All are requested to cooperate with Mangalore City Corporation as there will be no water supply for 48 hours.

Like this: Like Loading...