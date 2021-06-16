Spread the love



















No new Covid cases in 19 UP districts

Lucknow: There has been no new Covid cases reported from, at least, 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours. According to the official bulletin, the state is left with just 7,221 active cases out of which over 4,500 are under home isolation.

Except for Lucknow that has 415 active cases, all districts of the state have less than 300 active cases. Mahoba, Hamirpur and Kaushambhi are now free of the coronavirus with zero active cases. As many as 66 districts reported 10 or lesser number of fresh cases.

While 340 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the state, 1,104 patients recovered taking the overall recovery rate to 98.3 per cent.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said: “At a time when several states are recording thousands of cases, UP has been able to bring down cases. However, the decline does not mean that people should drop guard against the pandemic as the virus is still active.”

The 19 districts, namely Sonbhadra, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Etah, Baghpat, Etawah, Basti, Aurraiya, Badaun, Bhadohi, Kannauj, Lalitpur, Firozabad, Kasganj, Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Kaushambhi, have recorded no new cases.

However, 57 patients succumbed to infection in the past 24 hours taking the total the state’s casualties to 21,914.

