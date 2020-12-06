Spread the love



















No new year’s eve parties at public places in Karnataka: R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that new year’s eve celebrations at public places across the state will be banned this year owing to Covid-19.

People can celebrate in their homes and hotels could allow celebrations at 50 per cent of their capacity as per Covid-19 protocol, Ashoka said.

Ashoka told reporters here on Saturday that he and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai have held talks with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard and orders will be issued soon.

“People gather in large numbers at public places during new year’s eve celebrations and it becomes difficult to maintain social distance and Covid-19 protocol cannot be followed. We want to contain second wave of Covid-19 in the state, hence it has been decided to ban the celebrations across the state,” he said.

Ashoka also said there was no subject before the cabinet regarding bifurcation of Belagavi district nor it has been proposed.