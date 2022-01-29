No night curfew in Karnataka from Jan 31, schools set to reopen in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday eased Covid curbs across the state, the night curfew in the state will be lifted with effect from January 31.

All schools in Bengaluru are allowed to start offline classes from Monday with strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Schools for classes 1 to 9 in Bengaluru Urban district can commence from Monday. Even degree colleges will open in Bengaluru, Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said.

Also, 50% occupancy has been allowed in hotels, bars and pubs except cinema halls. As many as 300 people will be allowed at outdoor weddings, while 200 members are allowed for indoor weddings.

As per ANI, Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office said, “Darshan and service at religious places will be allowed at 50% capacity. Sports complexes and stadiums will also be allowed to open at 50% capacity.”

People entering the state from Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala will have to produce a Covid negative certificate.