No one can stop BJP from coming to power in K’taka, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Putting an end to rumours of internal strife with the ruling BJP, former chief minister and Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday stated that no one can stop the saffron party from achieving power in the state.

Speaking at the Special Executive Committee meeting at Bengaluru, Yediyurappa maintained that the budget presented by the state government and schemes and programmes of state and central governments have reached everyone’s doorsteps. BJP is going to win 130 to 140 seats in the upcoming assembly elections of Karnataka.

“BJP will come to power in the state under any circumstances. No one can stop it. Within Congress, the competition has already started to become the CM.” He ridiculed and questioned whether Rahul Gandhi is a leader.

“We have brought the anti-Cow slaughter bill, we are building Ram temple at Ayodhya, and Ambedkar Spoorthi Bhavan is being constructed opposite Vikasa Soudha. The party will come to power without any support from others in the state,” he said.

Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh stated that the organisation seen in the party is not found anywhere. “Congress can never get loyal workers like BJP. Yediyurappa and Bommai’s governments have given pro-people programmes,” he added.

