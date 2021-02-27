Spread the love



















‘No one will be Targeted in Mysuru Mayor Issue’ – KPCC President D K Shivakumar

Kundapur: “In the Mysuru Mayor issue, the JD(S) should give the mayor post to Congress, but at the last minute, JD(S) has filed the nomination. There was no misunderstanding in the Mysuru mayoral election. As per the agreement, we should’ve got the mayor’s post. I don’t know why it didn’t happen,” said KPCC president D K Shivakumar.

Speaking to media persons at Byndoor on February 27, D K Shivakumar said, “In the Mayor issue, Siddaramaiah was not targeted. No one should give any statement against any party leaders, and it is the party order. If there is any misunderstanding, it should be cleared in the party forum only. I have instructed former minister Tanveer Shet to meet me on Monday”.

Replying on the Paresh Mesta case, D K Shivakumar said, “To give justice to the family members, the earlier Congress government had recommended the case to the CBI. Since the BJP is now ruling in the State and Centre, what is the problem for them to investigate the case? People should know the reality in Paresh Mesta’s death case. BJP is neglecting the case, and it shows that it is their people involved in this murder case. CBI is working fast on my issue, but why is it not showing interest in the Mesta case?”, he questioned.

The Congress will hold padayatras in 100 assembly constituencies as part of a massive organisation-building exercise. This will start on March 3, with the padayatra starting at 5:00 am from the party office all the way to Devanahalli and then Chikballapur, he said.



