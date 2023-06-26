No paid sevas at Ayodhya Shri Ram Mandir when it opens: Pejawar seer

Mangaluru: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trustee and Udupi Pejawar mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha on Monday said that no paid sevas will be available at the proposed Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, when the temple opens.

“Our goal is not just building the Ram mandir; but establishing a Ram rajya (model state). Therefore, every devotee who intends to perform seva to Rama should serve those in need of shelter, education, healthcare and other requirements. Thereafter, they may offer those sevas during the visit to the mandir,” the seer said.

Ram rajya could be established when everyone in the country leads a happy life, he said.

Providing shelter to the homeless was a yeomen service to humanity, the seer said, adding he realised its importance when Dharmadarshi Harikrishna Punarur, former Kannada Sahitya Parishat president, got 101 houses built for the poor at Talipady village near Kinnigoli over a decade ago to mark his 60th birthday. The mutt too was getting houses built for the poor thereafter, he said.

However, there would be kanike hundis at the temple, the seer added.

Responding to a question on the date of opening of the mandir, the seer said the idol was under preparation and the same would be consecrated within a week of Makar Sankranti, in January 2024. The trust was yet to finalise the date, he said.

Responding to another query as to why certain political parties were taking mileage of the mandir construction, the seer said the trust welcomes each and every bhakt.

Hindus should stop cow slaughter

Udupi Pejawar mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha on Monday said that Hindus and their organisations should stop illegal cow transportation and slaughter. However, it should not be by direct action, but informing and aiding the police.

On being asked about his opposition to the State government’s move to repeal the anti-cow slaughter law, the seer told reporters here that he has already communicated his views to the government.

Cow slaughter is not Indian culture and hence should not be encouraged, he said.

