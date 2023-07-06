No point in allegations by Kumaraswamy, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that there is no point in JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvaraya Swamy was responsible for the Transport Department driver’s suicide attempt.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that there is no point in JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvaraya Swamy was responsible for Transport Department driver’s suicide attempt.

Interacting with reporters after garlanding the statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram at the Vidhana Soudha on his 37th death anniversary, the Chief Minister, to the queries regarding Kumaraswamy’s demand for the minister’s resignation, the CM said that he will look into the issue.

“The driver has named Minister Cheluvarayaswamy in his death note and his wife is a panchayat member who was aspiring to become the Panchayat president. He has attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison, because the department has transferred him,” he said.

“Former CM Kumaraswamy is reacting out of frustration with regard to transfers. The transfer process is regular in government and it is being carried out. It is a false allegation that deals are made and bribes are taken. There were transfers during his time as well. Did they get paid?” Siddaramaiah asked.

He said that allegations cannot be made on assumptions.

As the new government is in power, transfers will be made in the interest of the administration. The model code of conduct was in force in March and April and hence transfers were not carried out and are being done now, he said.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement that he will release an audio, the CM said that Kumaraswamy’s allegations are like a hit and run.

“Have the accusations made by him taken to their logical conclusion?” he asked.

On mention of his son and former MLA Dr. Yatindra’s name, the CM said he is being simply an accused.

Like this: Like Loading...