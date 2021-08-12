Spread the love



















‘No Police Guard of Honour for CMs in Public Places’ – CM Bommai

Udupi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that henceforth the police need not give a guard of honour during his arrival be it at the airports, railway stations or other public places to avoid inconvenience to the public.

He was speaking to the media persons in Udupi after laying the foundation stone for the 250-bedded government hospital on August 12. CM Bommai said, “Such guard of honours will create inconvenience to the public. I will issue a directive to the police to stop giving a guard of honour in public places”.

Replying to the protest by flower vendors for giving bouquets, garlands at the government events, CM Bommai said, “I am not against flower vendors, anyone can sell the flowers privately. I only said to stop giving bouquets, garlands at government events”.

The CM also urged the party workers and well-wishers not to put up hoardings of leaders. “I am not just a chief minister, but a servant of the people”, he said.

Replying to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement over one lakh deaths due to COVID-19, CM Bommai said, “Every death is recorded. Every district has kept a record of the deaths. If Siddaramaiah is ready to give the proof then we will take action”.

Like this: Like Loading...